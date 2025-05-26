Previous
Beacon Hill Park by radiogirl
Beacon Hill Park

There were many peacocks walking around the park strutting their stuff.
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
JudyC ace
Beautiful!
May 31st, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Gorgeous!
May 31st, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Pround and gorgeous!
May 31st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Perfect timing and capture...so neat...
May 31st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A very showy tail!
May 31st, 2025  
Babs ace
Oh so beautiful, what a gorgeous show off. fav.
May 31st, 2025  
