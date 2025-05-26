Sign up
Previous
Photo 4031
Beacon Hill Park
There were many peacocks walking around the park strutting their stuff.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
6
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4187
photos
232
followers
123
following
1104% complete
main- album
iPhone 13 Pro
23rd May 2025 11:13am
Tags
peacock
,
canada
,
victoria
,
bc
JudyC
ace
Beautiful!
May 31st, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Gorgeous!
May 31st, 2025
Linda Godwin
Pround and gorgeous!
May 31st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Perfect timing and capture...so neat...
May 31st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A very showy tail!
May 31st, 2025
Babs
ace
Oh so beautiful, what a gorgeous show off. fav.
May 31st, 2025
