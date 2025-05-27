Previous
Can you count how many turtles on this log? by radiogirl
Can you count how many turtles on this log?

This is from the same garden I posted yesterday of the Peacock.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Barb ace
Awesome capture!
May 31st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
What a great find! I think there’s 11.
May 31st, 2025  
Faye Turner
I counted 11 too. Great capture
May 31st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
What a super find.
May 31st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I think 11. Nice spotting and capture.
May 31st, 2025  
