Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4032
Can you count how many turtles on this log?
This is from the same garden I posted yesterday of the Peacock.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4188
photos
232
followers
123
following
1104% complete
View this month »
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
4031
4032
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd May 2025 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
log
,
island
,
turtles
,
vancouver
Barb
ace
Awesome capture!
May 31st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
What a great find! I think there’s 11.
May 31st, 2025
Faye Turner
I counted 11 too. Great capture
May 31st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
What a super find.
May 31st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I think 11. Nice spotting and capture.
May 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close