It’s a new day! by radiogirl
Photo 4033

It’s a new day!

I woke up early and went down to the ocean to enjoy the sunrise!
Each sunrise is a new beginning. It's a glimpse of hope for a better day and a more peaceful world.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
