Previous
Photo 4033
It’s a new day!
I woke up early and went down to the ocean to enjoy the sunrise!
Each sunrise is a new beginning. It's a glimpse of hope for a better day and a more peaceful world.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
4031
4032
4033
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd May 2025 5:50am
Tags
ocean
,
holiday
,
victoria
,
bc
