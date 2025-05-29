Previous
Snow covered Mountains by radiogirl
Snow covered Mountains

I took this phone shot on the ferry over to
Salt Spring Islands, British Columbia.
Salt Spring Island is one of the Gulf Islands in the Strait of Georgia between mainland British Columbia, Canada and Vancouver Island.
In the Gulf Islands, Salt Spring Island is home to children's performer Raffi and rocker Randy Bachman, as well as wildlife painter Robert Bateman.
The day we went over on the ferry, we were fortunate enough to see the Bateman exhibition. A private collection on his 95th birthday.
His wife and artistic partner Birgit Bateman is also a venerable and much exhibited photographer.
Very interesting show.
Chrissie ace
Stunning
June 2nd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Such a gorgeous scene
June 2nd, 2025  
Helene ace
Still so much snow. It's gorgeous. Fav
June 2nd, 2025  
