BC Ferries by radiogirl
I was on another ferry coming into land when I took this photo.
More holiday photos to come, thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and faves.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Islandgirl

Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
June 4th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
A nice capture
June 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nicely captured!
June 4th, 2025  
Rosie Kind ace
When I visited my uncle a few years ago I went on a ferry to BC as he hadn’t arranged my flight as planned but this brought back great memories
June 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 4th, 2025  
