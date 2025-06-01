Sign up
Previous
Photo 4037
Marina and Reflections
This is the beautiful Marina in Sidney on Vancouver Island, I really enjoyed the clouds and reflections!
We were walking around the pier and enjoying the laid-back atmosphere along the waterfront.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
2
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4193
photos
232
followers
123
following
1106% complete
View this month »
4030
4031
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st May 2025 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boats
,
clouds
,
island
,
marina
,
vacation
,
sidney
,
vancouver
Beverley
ace
Terrific reflections… a very beautiful place to be. Enjoy 😊
June 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous scenery and reflections
June 5th, 2025
