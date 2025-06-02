Sign up
Photo 4038
Foxy
I snuck up on foxy to see what he was doing in the backyard!
Thank you for the comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of the Marina, much appreciated.!
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
Tags
backyard
,
fix
Ann H. LeFevre
He's either very comfortable with you or totally unobservant! haha
June 7th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
Hard to sneak up on a sneaky fox!
June 7th, 2025
