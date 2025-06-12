Previous
Mennonites by radiogirl
Mennonites

While traveling to my son’s house yesterday I spotted this horse and buggy that the Mennonites use for transportation.
I was stopped waiting at a construction site on the highway, so I had to take a photo!
12th June 2025

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Rob Z ace
What a fascinating way of life ...
June 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
Well spotted.
June 14th, 2025  
