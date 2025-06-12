Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4048
Mennonites
While traveling to my son’s house yesterday I spotted this horse and buggy that the Mennonites use for transportation.
I was stopped waiting at a construction site on the highway, so I had to take a photo!
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4204
photos
228
followers
121
following
1109% complete
View this month »
4041
4042
4043
4044
4045
4046
4047
4048
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
12th June 2025 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
horse
,
buggy
,
mennonites
Rob Z
ace
What a fascinating way of life ...
June 13th, 2025
Babs
ace
Well spotted.
June 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close