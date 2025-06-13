Previous
Harry Potter Day at School by radiogirl
Harry Potter Day at School

This was Owen today, they had to dress up as Harry Potter as they just finished reading the first book in class. His mother knitted this scarf for him to wear and I put his photo in the photoroom app to give it a touch of Harry Potter.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

