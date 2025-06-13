Sign up
Harry Potter Day at School
This was Owen today, they had to dress up as Harry Potter as they just finished reading the first book in class. His mother knitted this scarf for him to wear and I put his photo in the photoroom app to give it a touch of Harry Potter.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Tags
harrypotterday
