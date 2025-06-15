Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4051
Watch Dogs
While biking this morning I spotted these 2 dog statues watching guard over their house!
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4207
photos
228
followers
121
following
1109% complete
View this month »
4044
4045
4046
4047
4048
4049
4050
4051
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th June 2025 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
statues
KV
ace
O'Canada for sure... eh? Nice spotting and nice sharp focus too.
June 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close