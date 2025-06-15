Previous
Watch Dogs by radiogirl
Photo 4051

Watch Dogs

While biking this morning I spotted these 2 dog statues watching guard over their house!
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
KV ace
O'Canada for sure... eh? Nice spotting and nice sharp focus too.
June 15th, 2025  
