Previous
Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly by radiogirl
Photo 4052

Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly

When I was sitting outside on our deck this weekent these butterfies were fluttering around on our lilac bushes.

Interesting fact: The swallowtail butterfly is believed to represent transformation and embodiment of souls who have crossed over the spirtual realm. (Wikipedia)
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact