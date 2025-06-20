Sign up
Previous
Photo 4056
Hello Summer
Summer is finally here, while out walking yesterday the girls wanted to practice their yoga poses so I made this photo them.
Thanks for stopping by. I appreciate all your comments and favs!
20th June 2025
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
yoga
walking
poses
firstdayofsummer
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Dorothy
ace
Hello ladies, looking great. 😊🇨🇦
Until I saw this I hadn’t realised today was the first day of summer! 🙄
June 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo fabulous…
June 20th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Mid summer here. Tomorrow is the longest day. Super capture.
June 20th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Nice warming photo for a cold morning here in Melbourne's winter
June 20th, 2025
