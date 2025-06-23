Previous
Girls Just Want to Have Fun by radiogirl
Photo 4059

Yesterday we headed out for a bike ride in very warm weather, but still managed to do 30kms.
I had my sister take a photo of us before we headed out with our biking shirts, front and back.
