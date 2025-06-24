Sign up
Previous
Photo 4060
Bearded Irises and Peonies
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and faves!
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
3
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
4216
photos
228
followers
121
following
1112% complete
4053
4054
4055
4056
4057
4058
4059
4060
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st June 2025 9:07am
Tags
peonies
,
irises
LManning (Laura)
ace
What marvellous colours!
June 26th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful colors
June 26th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful dof, focus and clarity
June 26th, 2025
