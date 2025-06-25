Previous
Painted Rocks by radiogirl
Photo 4061

Painted Rocks

While out biking we enjoyed checking out all these painted rocks.
Interesting fact:
When the owner came out to talk to ￼us she said lots of people take some of these rocks, paint them and bring them back to her garden! ￼￼￼
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a lovely idea.
June 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful and a beautiful creativity for the community
June 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact