Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4062
Painted Rocks -2
More painted rocks from our bike ride,
Check out yesterday’s Rocks:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2025-06-25
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and faves.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4218
photos
228
followers
121
following
1112% complete
View this month »
4055
4056
4057
4058
4059
4060
4061
4062
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th June 2025 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painted
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love these
June 27th, 2025
Barb
ace
Delightful!
June 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close