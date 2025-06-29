Sign up
Previous
Photo 4065
Pink Lady Slipper
I spotted this wild lady slipper while out hiking with Frankie and my daughter, Frankie was getting very tired so she had to be carried! Lol
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
1
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4221
photos
228
followers
121
following
1113% complete
4058
4059
4060
4061
4062
4063
4064
4065
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
25th June 2025 1:10pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
pink
,
lady
,
slipper
amyK
ace
Nicely detailed close up
June 29th, 2025
