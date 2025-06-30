Previous
Birthday Bike Ride by radiogirl
Photo 4066

Birthday Bike Ride

Today is my birthday and the girls all wanted to go out for a “birthday bike ride” with party hats attached to our helmets!(Zoom in on our helmets). Needless to say this caused a lot of attention with people honking, waving and wishing me a happy birthday as we rode along for 21 kms. Of course we stopped for coffee and ice cream cones at McDonald’s halfway!
What a crazy fun morning it was with filled lots of laughs and great friends!

Top photo: was taken by a friend that was walking by, I’m in the middle.
Bottom left: only two of us had an ice cream the rest had coffee. I’m in the middle with my ice cream cone.
Bottom right: is the Girls Just want to have Fun sitting outside of McDonald’s enjoying our coffee and ice cream cones!
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
You are all absolutely “Fabulous”
June 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
How fun a d special, great photos happy birthday
June 30th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a terrific way to celebrate. Happy Birthday Kathy!
June 30th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
How fun! Happy Birthday!
June 30th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
What fun way to celebrate! Happy Birthday!
June 30th, 2025  
Barb ace
Happy birthday! Looks like you all have great sense of humor! :-)
June 30th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
probably great safety gear too lol
June 30th, 2025  
Kate ace
So nice to have friends that make your day special. Happy birthday
June 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact