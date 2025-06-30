Birthday Bike Ride

Today is my birthday and the girls all wanted to go out for a “birthday bike ride” with party hats attached to our helmets!(Zoom in on our helmets). Needless to say this caused a lot of attention with people honking, waving and wishing me a happy birthday as we rode along for 21 kms. Of course we stopped for coffee and ice cream cones at McDonald’s halfway!

What a crazy fun morning it was with filled lots of laughs and great friends!



Top photo: was taken by a friend that was walking by, I’m in the middle.

Bottom left: only two of us had an ice cream the rest had coffee. I’m in the middle with my ice cream cone.

Bottom right: is the Girls Just want to have Fun sitting outside of McDonald’s enjoying our coffee and ice cream cones!