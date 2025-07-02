Previous
Storm Clouds by radiogirl
Storm Clouds

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! such ominous cloudscape and I love the contrasting pop of yellow in the road marking and the barn/shed! fav
July 2nd, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A fantastic shot. The big sky and the leading line and the yellow building matching the road line, everything is so great!
July 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous capture… I wonder if it passed you by… hopefully
July 2nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific composition! Hope you didn't get rained on in the end.
July 2nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Very ominous!
July 2nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super capture of these threatening clouds
July 2nd, 2025  
