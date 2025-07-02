Sign up
Previous
Photo 4068
Storm Clouds
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
6
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
4224
photos
228
followers
121
following
1114% complete
4061
4062
4063
4064
4065
4066
4067
4068
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st July 2025 1:54pm
Tags
road
,
barn
,
clouds
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! such ominous cloudscape and I love the contrasting pop of yellow in the road marking and the barn/shed! fav
July 2nd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A fantastic shot. The big sky and the leading line and the yellow building matching the road line, everything is so great!
July 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous capture… I wonder if it passed you by… hopefully
July 2nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific composition! Hope you didn't get rained on in the end.
July 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Very ominous!
July 2nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super capture of these threatening clouds
July 2nd, 2025
