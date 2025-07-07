Sign up
Photo 4072
Out for a Ride
We love a photo shoot with bales of hay that we find along the way!
It was a great ride we rode 33kms!
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
7
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4228
photos
228
followers
121
following
1115% complete
4072
biking
,
balesofhay
Barb
ace
That hay is sure stacked high!
July 8th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
You guys are great
July 8th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Hay is everywhere! Makes an excellent backdrop.
July 8th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A great pose and these bales are enormous!
July 8th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
July 8th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Awesome pic!
July 8th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
What a great photo!
July 8th, 2025
