Out for a Ride by radiogirl
Photo 4072

Out for a Ride

We love a photo shoot with bales of hay that we find along the way!
It was a great ride we rode 33kms!
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Barb ace
That hay is sure stacked high!
July 8th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
You guys are great
July 8th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Hay is everywhere! Makes an excellent backdrop.
July 8th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A great pose and these bales are enormous!
July 8th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
July 8th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Awesome pic!
July 8th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
What a great photo!
July 8th, 2025  
