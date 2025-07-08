Sign up
Previous
Photo 4073
Mother duck and her 9 ducklings
We were walking along the boardwalk this morning, and this mother duck and her ducklings did not move as we walked by, obviously not afraid of people!
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
4
6
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
4229
photos
228
followers
121
following
1115% complete
4066
4067
4068
4069
4070
4071
4072
4073
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
main- album
Taken
8th July 2025 6:54pm
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
duck
,
ducklings
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! how sweet ! fav
July 9th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Such a sweet pic! The mother is beautiful with her geometric pattern.
July 9th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww so sweet!
July 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph
July 9th, 2025
