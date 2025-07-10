Sign up
Previous
Photo 4075
The View
When I was golfing last night, I enjoyed stopping and enjoying the scenery, these clouds and reflections captured my attention.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
3
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4231
photos
227
followers
121
following
1116% complete
4068
4069
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
4075
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th July 2025 7:46pm
clouds
,
pond
,
golfing
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very dramatic, I love it
July 11th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
gorgeous!
July 11th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my so beautiful!
July 11th, 2025
