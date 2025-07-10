Previous
The View by radiogirl
When I was golfing last night, I enjoyed stopping and enjoying the scenery, these clouds and reflections captured my attention.
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
1116% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very dramatic, I love it
July 11th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
gorgeous!
July 11th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my so beautiful!
July 11th, 2025  
