On the road again! by radiogirl
Photo 4076

On the road again!

From golfing the other night, the clouds were amazing and they were distracting my golf game, thank goodness it was best ball! lol
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
July 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow absolutely gorgeous
July 12th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
I understand, the sky is amazing?
July 12th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Looks like fun
July 12th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a dramatic sky.
July 12th, 2025  
