Common Chicory by radiogirl
Common Chicory

This blue flowered weed is found everywhere in July, it is an herb that can grow over 1 metre tall. While out biking with my husband this I had to stop and take a photo. I find them very pretty!

12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Barb ace
Lovely capture!
July 12th, 2025  
Lin ace
A beautiful capture.
July 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such a gorgeous flower…
July 12th, 2025  
