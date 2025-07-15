Sign up
Photo 4079
Canola Field
I took this photo while out biking this morning on some country roads, I love the bright sunny colour of the canola field!
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
3
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
4235
photos
227
followers
121
following
1117% complete
4072
4073
4074
4075
4076
4077
4078
4079
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th July 2025 9:35am
Tags
field
,
canola
Rob Z
ace
Wow - what a sight.
July 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful
July 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous field
July 15th, 2025
