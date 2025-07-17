Sign up
Photo 4082
Metal Sculpture
I found this sculpture in a park and I like the cut out flowers at the bottom so I changed the background in the PhotoRoom app.
17th July 2025
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Tags
sculpture
,
photoroom
Rob Z
ace
That's a great outcome!
July 18th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
The result is fantastic
July 18th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
very creative
July 18th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice one. Beautiful minimalist sculpture.
July 18th, 2025
