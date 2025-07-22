Sign up
Previous
Photo 4087
Snuggles
I was taking care of my neighbor’s cat Tigger and she was snuggling up on my feet while I was playing with her!
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
2
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4243
photos
227
followers
122
following
1119% complete
4080
4081
4082
4083
4084
4085
4086
4087
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th July 2025 5:55pm
Tags
tigger
*lynn
ace
pretty kitty ~
Our male cat Foxy lays on my feet whenever he can.
July 22nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
So sweet.
July 22nd, 2025
Our male cat Foxy lays on my feet whenever he can.