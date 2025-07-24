Sign up
Photo 4089
Waterlily
I love waterlilies and the shapes of the lily pads, taken while I was out exploring the great outdoors.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th July 2025 1:40pm
Tags
waterlily
lilypads
Carole Sandford
ace
They are rather beautiful!
July 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 24th, 2025
