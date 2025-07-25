Sign up
Previous
Photo 4090
At the Beach
My daughter‘s puppy first time swimming at a lake!
Her name is Frankie and she is so gentle and what a suck!
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
5
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
4246
photos
227
followers
123
following
1120% complete
4083
4084
4085
4086
4087
4088
4089
4090
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th July 2025 12:29pm
Tags
bull
,
pitbull
,
mastiff
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely pet portrait fv!
July 26th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good looking puppy!
July 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
She’s gorgeous… bet she loved the sea
July 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Way to sweet
July 26th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Ahhhh....so cute!
July 26th, 2025
