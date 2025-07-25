Previous
At the Beach by radiogirl
My daughter‘s puppy first time swimming at a lake!
Her name is Frankie and she is so gentle and what a suck!
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely pet portrait fv!
July 26th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good looking puppy!
July 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
She’s gorgeous… bet she loved the sea
July 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Way to sweet
July 26th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Ahhhh....so cute!
July 26th, 2025  
