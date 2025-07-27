Previous
I went hiking on the weekend up to the top of this waterfalls, it was quite humid 30C but felt like 35C!
So we didn’t hike more than an hour.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of the waterfalls' movement
July 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful soft movement
July 28th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Wonderful shot
July 28th, 2025  
