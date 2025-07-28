Sign up
Photo 4093
Maple Leaf 🍁
I was surprised to see this Maple leaf already turning red, especially since it’s been so hot and humid!
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
leaf
maple
Cathy
Beautiful colors but I’m not ready for fall, because winter follows.
July 29th, 2025
