Maple Leaf 🍁 by radiogirl
Maple Leaf 🍁

I was surprised to see this Maple leaf already turning red, especially since it’s been so hot and humid!
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Cathy
Beautiful colors but I’m not ready for fall, because winter follows.
July 29th, 2025  
