Previous
Photo 4094
Sunrise
The best time of the day, I captured this scene on my morning walk and love how the sun rays highlighted the table by the lake.
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
2
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4250
photos
227
followers
122
following
1121% complete
View this month »
4087
4088
4089
4090
4091
4092
4093
4094
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
main- album
Taken
30th July 2025 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
,
sunrise
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful composition. I love the reflection of the sun touching the table
July 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Heavens beauty
July 31st, 2025
