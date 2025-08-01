Previous
This is my birdbath! by radiogirl
This is my birdbath!

I filled up the birdbath this morning and the birds came in from everywhere, fighting over it!
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Carole Sandford ace
Aww such a sweet capture!
August 2nd, 2025  
Cathy
Cute capture!
August 2nd, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Super capture!! This time of year water seems to bring in the birds.
August 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fun photo
August 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
Aw so sweet.
August 3rd, 2025  
