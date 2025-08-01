Sign up
Previous
Photo 4096
This is my birdbath!
I filled up the birdbath this morning and the birds came in from everywhere, fighting over it!
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
5
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4252
photos
227
followers
122
following
1122% complete
4089
4090
4091
4092
4093
4094
4095
4096
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd August 2025 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
wet
,
birdbath
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww such a sweet capture!
August 2nd, 2025
Cathy
Cute capture!
August 2nd, 2025
Linda Godwin
Super capture!! This time of year water seems to bring in the birds.
August 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun photo
August 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
Aw so sweet.
August 3rd, 2025
