Photo 4097
Splish Splash they were having a Bath!
These birds were having fun in the birdbath, we haven't had rain in awhile so they were enjoying themselves! lol
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
1
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd August 2025 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birdbath
,
bathing
Beverley
ace
Soo cute…
August 3rd, 2025
