Photo 4098
Wine grapes
Birds especially the northern flicker a large brownish woodpecker with black barring on the back and black spots on the belly. Easily recognized in flight by its bright white rump, loves these grapes and often leaves here drunk! Lol
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
iPhone 13 Pro
4th August 2025 11:11am
wine
backyard
grapes
northernflicker
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful fruit
August 5th, 2025
