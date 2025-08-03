Previous
Wine grapes by radiogirl
Photo 4098

Wine grapes

Birds especially the northern flicker a large brownish woodpecker with black barring on the back and black spots on the belly. Easily recognized in flight by its bright white rump, loves these grapes and often leaves here drunk! Lol
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful fruit
August 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact