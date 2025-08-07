Previous
Heading out for a Kayak by radiogirl
Heading out for a Kayak

9 of us went to a friend’s cottage for the day kayaking and swimming. We had a lovely day on the water exploring many islands and swimming off the boat!

7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Islandgirl

@radiogirl
Barb ace
Sounds to have been delightful!
August 8th, 2025  
