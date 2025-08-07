Sign up
Photo 4101
Heading out for a Kayak
9 of us went to a friend’s cottage for the day kayaking and swimming. We had a lovely day on the water exploring many islands and swimming off the boat!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
1
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4258
photos
227
followers
122
following
1123% complete
4095
4096
4097
4098
4099
4100
4101
4102
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Taken
7th August 2025 6:30pm
Tags
kayaking
,
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Barb
ace
Sounds to have been delightful!
August 8th, 2025
