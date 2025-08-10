Sign up
Photo 4104
Chair at our local Greenhouse
I love how these plants were inserted in this chair and were growing and adding colour and texture to the chair!
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th August 2025 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chair
,
plants
,
greenhouse
Barb
Clever and colorful!
August 10th, 2025
