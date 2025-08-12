Previous
Easter Lily by radiogirl
Easter Lily

One of the plants I love from my visit to greenhouse!

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs!
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
August 13th, 2025  
