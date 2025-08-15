Previous
Water Display along the Lake by radiogirl
Photo 4109

Water Display along the Lake

While we were out biking today in Quebec, Canada we found this water display along the lake.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful fountain!
August 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact