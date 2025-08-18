Previous
Pink Biking Day by radiogirl
Photo 4112

Pink Biking Day

We decided to wear our pink biking shirts on our last ride.
The middle photo we are enjoying
lunch outside on a patio after our bike ride!
Pink, pink and more pink!
Bottom, right
Even the nail polish matched her shirt! Lol
18th August 2025

