Previous
Photo 4113
Hay or Straw field?
STRAW is commonly baled and used for animal bedding, garden mulch, erosion control, and even as a building material.
While often confused with hay, straw is different. HAY is made from dried grasses and legumes, primarily used for animal feed, and has a greener color.
This is a field of straw bales!
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
2
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4269
photos
226
followers
121
following
1126% complete
4106
4107
4108
4109
4110
4111
4112
4113
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th August 2025 9:11am
straw
bales
Beverley
ace
And it’s beautiful…
August 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice information with this lovely scene
August 19th, 2025
