Hay or Straw field? by radiogirl
Hay or Straw field?

STRAW is commonly baled and used for animal bedding, garden mulch, erosion control, and even as a building material.

While often confused with hay, straw is different. HAY is made from dried grasses and legumes, primarily used for animal feed, and has a greener color.

This is a field of straw bales!
Beverley ace
And it’s beautiful…
August 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice information with this lovely scene
August 19th, 2025  
