Mr. Squirrel by radiogirl
Photo 4117

Mr. Squirrel

Found the birdseed we put out and she was filling her face, I noticed she is a mother squirrel!
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
gloria jones ace
How cute...great shot!
August 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
August 24th, 2025  
Babs ace
So cute, love his bushy tail
August 24th, 2025  
