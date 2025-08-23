Sign up
Previous
Photo 4117
Mr. Squirrel
Found the birdseed we put out and she was filling her face, I noticed she is a mother squirrel!
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
3
3
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4273
photos
226
followers
121
following
1127% complete
4110
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
4117
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th August 2025 7:42am
Privacy
Public
Tags
squirrel
,
backyard
,
male
gloria jones
ace
How cute...great shot!
August 23rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
August 24th, 2025
Babs
ace
So cute, love his bushy tail
August 24th, 2025
