From inside by radiogirl
I have a new bird feeder that is on my window, this is the view from inside looking outside.
The chickadees are enjoying the feeder.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
August 26th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
August 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super way for a close-up view !
August 27th, 2025  
