Rudbeckia and Grasses by radiogirl
Photo 4122

Rudbeckia and Grasses

I love how the sun lite up the decorative grasses with the rudbeckia as the sun was setting!

28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

gloria jones ace
Lovely capture of the light
August 28th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely light!
August 28th, 2025  
