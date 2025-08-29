Sign up
Previous
Photo 4123
Shadows
My grandson and I.
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
5
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
4279
photos
226
followers
121
following
1129% complete
View this month »
4116
4117
4118
4119
4120
4121
4122
4123
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th August 2025 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
Lou Ann
ace
What a sweet picture. I love it.
August 29th, 2025
Babs
ace
Aw so sweet.
August 30th, 2025
Brian
ace
Special
August 30th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's so cute!
August 30th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool looking shadows.
August 30th, 2025
