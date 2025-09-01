Sign up
Previous
Photo 4126
Juvenile Raven
I spotted this raven this morning sitting on the birdhouse in the backyard, not sure what he was waiting for.
Thanks for stopping by, hope you had a great labor day weekend if you celebrate.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
backyard
raven
birdhouse
Shutterbug
ace
Looking for a bigger house. Nice capture.
September 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph
September 2nd, 2025
KV
ace
Nice detail in the feathers.
September 2nd, 2025
