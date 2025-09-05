Previous
Canada Geese flying South by radiogirl
Photo 4130

Canada Geese flying South

5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Corinne C ace
They are not yet flying in formation here but it should not be long. A great capture, very automnal!
September 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
September 8th, 2025  
