Previous
Photo 4133
Rock and Water
A couple of the girls wanted their photo taken on this boulder, on our last hike.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
4
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4289
photos
226
followers
121
following
1132% complete
View this month »
4133
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th September 2025 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
girlsjustwanttohavefun
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture!
September 10th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
September 10th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looking like an outdoor catalogue shot!
September 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous, I love it
September 10th, 2025
