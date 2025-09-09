Previous
Rock and Water by radiogirl
Photo 4133

Rock and Water

A couple of the girls wanted their photo taken on this boulder, on our last hike.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
1132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture!
September 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
September 10th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looking like an outdoor catalogue shot!
September 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous, I love it
September 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact