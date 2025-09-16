Sign up
Photo 4140
Garden
While visiting my mother, I was checking out her neighbor’s backyard.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4296
photos
225
followers
121
following
1134% complete
View this month »
4133
4134
4135
4136
4137
4138
4139
4140
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th September 2025 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
Lou Ann
Oh how pretty!
September 17th, 2025
Babs
What a beautiful garden.
September 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh so pretty ! fav
September 17th, 2025
