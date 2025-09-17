Previous
Ferris Wheel by radiogirl
Ferris Wheel

Last weekend was the Fall Fair and I went down to take some photos. I like this shot of the Ferris wheel during the evening. It was a busy evening with children and adults on the rides.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Linda Godwin
Very nice at twilight
September 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super capture...great silhouettes
September 17th, 2025  
