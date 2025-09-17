Sign up
Previous
Photo 4141
Ferris Wheel
Last weekend was the Fall Fair and I went down to take some photos. I like this shot of the Ferris wheel during the evening. It was a busy evening with children and adults on the rides.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
2
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
12th September 2025 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ferriswheel
,
fallfair
Linda Godwin
Very nice at twilight
September 17th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super capture...great silhouettes
September 17th, 2025
